Prediction: Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 TOTAL box office collection

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has sent his fans into a frenzy with the release of the first teaser from his highly awaited movie, ‘Tiger 3’, directed by Maneesh Sharma. The teaser, titled ‘Tiger Ka Message’, portrays Avinash Singh Rathore, famously known as Tiger, seeking his character certificate from India.

This glimpse into the movie has left fans ecstatic, and ‘Tiger 3’ has taken the internet by storm.

Tiger 3 To Enter Rs 1000cr Club?

Amidst the overwhelming anticipation and excitement, both fans and critics are buzzing with speculations about ‘Tiger 3’ potentially achieving blockbuster status and crossing the coveted Rs 1000 crore mark.

There’s a growing belief that Salman Khan might join forces with Shah Rukh Khan to deliver another monumental cinematic hit this year. SRK’s Pathaan and Jawan’s stupendous success is known to all. Both of his movies minted Rs 1000cr at the box office worldwide.

Film critic and trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on Twitter, “ORGANIC Rs 1000 crore film #Tiger3 loading.”

However, only time will reveal whether Tiger 3 will make its mark in the esteemed Rs 1000 crore club or not. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release to witness the magic unfold on the big screen.