Prediction: SRK’s Pathaan’s EXPLOSIVE day 1 collections

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who recently featured in the list of the top 10 richest actors in the world will be seen on the silver screen entertaining his fans with Pathaan after a long gap. According to the World of Statistics, King Khan is the world’s fourth richest actor. Bollywood’s Badshah has been part of the biggest blockbusters and he is one of the Indian actors who have a massive fan following around the globe.

SRK’s Pathaan movie is slated to release globally on the 25th of January. The movie created a lot of buzz in India before its release. Most of the critics seem divided over predicting the box collection of the movie. Some are of the opinion that it will be a box office hit while some predict that movie will be a big flop.

King Khan’s movies usually promises to be box office hits but as ‘Pathaan’ has hit the various controversies and ‘#BoycottPathaan’ was trending on Twitter, some of the critics foresee that movie will prove to be disastrous at the box office.

Pathaan Box Office Collections Day 1

Few trade analysts and critics advise makers to focus on overseas promotion while most of them are of the opinion that the movie will be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. While predicting the overseas business of the Pathaan, renowned trade analyst Sumit Kadel said that it will drag a huge number of audiences towards the cinema from the opening day.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote,” Day-1 Overseas Biz of #Pathaan will be EXPLOSIVE .. It could potentially surpass ₹ 30 cr gross mark .. #ShahRukhKhan will prove again why he is considered Mogul of Overseas market..”

Day-1 Overseas Biz of #Pathaan will be EXPLOSIVE .. It could potentially surpass ₹ 30 cr gross mark ..#ShahRukhKhan will prove again why he is considered Mogul of Overseas market.. pic.twitter.com/Bm1rnt1x8u — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 12, 2023

Netizens have now started discussing box office predictions on social media platforms. By whatever means, no one can deny the fact that SRK and his upcoming Pathaan have remained in the headlines most of the time since the release of the trailer of the movie on YouTube.

So, let’s wait and see whether SRK’s fandom has got affected by hate mongers or if he is still the ruler of the hearts of his Indian and global fans.