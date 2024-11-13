Prediction: Top 5 finalists of Bigg Bos Telugu 8, Vishnupriya out

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 grand finale is around the corner and excitement is at an all-time high among fans and viewers. The finale is expected to take place on December 8, although the show’s makers are yet to confirm the date officially.

Contestants in the house are leaving no stone unturned to secure their place in the final showdown, giving their all in tasks, mind games, and alliances to emerge as the ultimate champion.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Finalists

Discussions on social media are buzzing with predictions on which contestants are most likely to reach the finale and have the potential to win Bigg Boss Telugu 8. Based on audience feedback, insider reports, and popular polls, here’s a look at the contestants who currently have the strongest chances of reaching the finals:

1. Nabeel Afridi

2. Prerana

3. Nikhil

4. Gautham

5. Tasty Teja or Yashmi Gowda

These contestants have entertained the viewers with their distinct personalities, clever strategies, and resilience in challenging situations. Some of them entered the house as wildcard contestants, while others have been present since Day 1, building their fanbase week after week.

Vishnupriya To Get Evicted From The Show?

In another shocking update, Vishnupriya could be the next contestant to be evicted this week. She has been nominated and has been receiving the lowest vote count among nominees, despite earlier assumptions that she was a strong contender for the finale.

Fans had previously believed that Vishnupriya was favored by the show’s makers and supported by host Nagarjuna Akkineni, which fueled expectations of her reaching the finals smoothly.

However, as with all seasons of Bigg Boss, nothing is certain until the official announcements are made. Predictions and rumors continue to circulate, but fans will need to wait just a little longer to see who ultimately makes it to the top 5.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.