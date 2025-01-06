Prediction: Who will win Bigg Boss 18 trophy? Check name

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 18 nears its grand finale on January 19, the excitement among fans is reaching a fever pitch. With only nine contestants left in the race, viewers are eagerly speculating who will walk away with the coveted Bigg Boss trophy.

Bigg Boss 18 Winner and Top 2

Amid all the anticipation, a tweet from the popular X page True Khabri has gone viral, stirring up even more buzz. The tweet suggests that Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal will be the top two finalists of this season, with Vivian predicted to take home the Bigg Boss 18 trophy.

Vivian and Rajat are Top 2



Vivian DSena is winning the Bigg Boss18 Trophy



My Prediction never fails just sharing my few old Bigg boss winner predictions check below — True Khabri (@TrueKhabri) January 6, 2025

What makes this prediction interesting is that True Khabri has had a solid track record in previous seasons, with several of their predictions coming true. This has only fueled the excitement, as fans now wonder if this year’s predictions will follow the same pattern.

The tweet has left fans divided, with many excited about Vivian’s potential victory, while others are eager to see how the final weeks of the show unfold.

As the finale approaches, all eyes are now on Vivian, Rajat, and the remaining contestants, as viewers eagerly await to see who will emerge victorious in this season’s dramatic conclusion. What do you think about True Khabri’s prediction? Comment below.