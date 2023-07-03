Pregnant Ileana D’cruz finally reveals her boyfriend’s photo!

Mumbai: Ileana D’cruz made her Bollywood debut with the blockbuster film, Barfi. The actress later progressed to do some brilliant roles. In April, she announced her pregnancy leaving her fans shocked, but has been tight-lipped about baby’s father and the ‘mystery man’ in her life.

D’cruz has now made quite a stir among netizens as she revealed her boyfriend in an Instagram story. On Saturday, the actress posted a picture of the mystery man playing with their pet dog with the caption “Puppy love.”

She later posted more stories showing her cozy Saturday Night with her rumored beau. She posted a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump and wearing a white stained t-shirt. The caption read, “Note to self: Don’t get overconfident wearing white pyjamas while cooking tomato sauce.”

Relevant to mention here that, Ileana is rumoured to be dating Sebastian Laurent Michel, Katrina Kaif’s brother and a model based out of London.

Ileana D’cruz and Sebastian Laurent Michel’s rumoured relationship

Reports of Ileana and Sebastian dating went viral after the actress was seen accompanying him and other close friends and family members of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal to Maldives. The rumoured lovebirds were also spotted together once at the Mumbai airport, but she kept mum about their bond.

On the professional front, Ileana was last seen in the web series The Big Bull and Badshah and Godkarts’ music video of Sab Gazab.