Pregnant woman carried on bed for 3 km to reach ambulance in Mulugu

Hyderabad: A pregnant woman from Rayabandham village in Mulugu district was carried on a bed for 3 km to reach an ambulance which could take her to a hospital. The villagers had to carry the woman due to a lack of road connectivity in the area.

When Sodi Posi went into labour on Monday morning, a local Asha worker called 108 for help. Due to the lack of road connectivity, the ambulance staff stopped 3 km away from the house of the woman.

Also Read Telangana sees rise in MBBS seats

Earlier on September 6, a pregnant tribal woman from the Bahdadri Kothagudem district was also carried on a cot for 20 km to reach a government hospital. Two men from her family were seen walking barefoot while the cot suspended from a wooden pole hanging on their shoulders.