Pregnant woman carried on bed for 3 km to reach ambulance in Mulugu

When Sodi Posi went into labour on Monday morning, a local Asha worker called 108 for help

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 25th September 2023 4:50 pm IST
Photo: Screengrab

Hyderabad: A pregnant woman from Rayabandham village in Mulugu district was carried on a bed for 3 km to reach an ambulance which could take her to a hospital. The villagers had to carry the woman due to a lack of road connectivity in the area.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

When Sodi Posi went into labour on Monday morning, a local Asha worker called 108 for help. Due to the lack of road connectivity, the ambulance staff stopped 3 km away from the house of the woman.

Also Read
Telangana sees rise in MBBS seats

Earlier on September 6, a pregnant tribal woman from the Bahdadri Kothagudem district was also carried on a cot for 20 km to reach a government hospital. Two men from her family were seen walking barefoot while the cot suspended from a wooden pole hanging on their shoulders.

MS Education Academy

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 25th September 2023 4:50 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button