Telangana sees rise in MBBS seats

Number of Muslim candidates securing admission to medical colleges in Telangana also rises

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th September 2023 12:57 pm IST
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: Telangana is witnessing an increase in the number of medical seats across all categories. The state government has recently given approval for the establishment of a government medical institution and four new private ones, bringing the total number of medical seats in the state to 8,515.

In a positive development, the number of Muslim candidates securing admission to medical colleges in Telangana has also seen a significant rise this year. There were 603 Muslim candidates admitted last year, but this year, the number has increased to 745.

In recognition of this achievement, awards will be presented to the candidates admitted to the MBBS program under the A-category. The awards ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, September 24, and will be jointly organized by Siasat and MS Education Academy.

Mr. Amer Ali Khan, News Editor of Siasat, will preside over the event, and Mr. Lateef Khan, Chairman of MS Education Academy, will be the Chief Guest. Career Guidance expertMA Hameed has appealed to all Muslim candidates to participate in this significant event.

This increase in both medical seats and Muslim candidates’ admissions is a positive sign for the healthcare and education sectors in Telangana.

