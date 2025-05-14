Preity Zinta reveals the reason behind the constant smile on her face

Mumbai: Actress Preity Zinta revealed the reason behind her positive outlook on life and constant smile on her face.

During an AMA (Ask me anything) session on X, a fan asked Preity about how she always maintains a constant smile on her face.

To this, the “Veer-Zaara” actor replied, “Whenever I want to complain, I look at people that don’t have love or family or jobs or the poverty around and how difficult it is for people to make ends meet. How can I complain after that? In fact, I thank god everyday for giving me more than I dreamt for. Therefore, smiling comes easily & so does gratitude,” along with a folding hands emoji.

When another netizen asked the reason behind her beauty, Preity shared, “Don’t know about that but …. how I look and my age seems to be a hot topic everyday! I think my brains are better than my face if you ask me but chalo koi na … will take the compliment. Somehow men are never asked how good they look at their age everyday – only their achievements are celebrated, but where I’m concerned ( or for that reason women)the conversation never goes past the age & face & sadly achievements are rarely mentioned! Sending you lots of love cuz your intent was good !”

A curious user even asked the diva about how to get dimples like her. Preity reacted to this saying, “@realpreityzinta It’s called a muscle defect…Seriously ! Here is a perfect example of how a defect or imperfection is actually liked by people so we should not always try to fix everything in life. Our defects/shortcomings make us human.”

Talking about her professional commitments, Preity is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Lahore 1947,” opposite Sunny Deol.