Preity Zinta’s enchanting presence at Punjab Kings’ match makes fans go crazy

Mullanpur: Punjab Kings kick-started their IPL 2024 journey with a victory. The performance of the boys brought smile not only on the faces of the fans but also made the team’s co-owner Preity Zinta extremely happy.

Preity was in the stadium in Mullanpur and watched the Punjab Kings’ thrilling match against Delhi Capitals from the stands. For the match, Preity donned a Punjabi ‘kudi’ look. She wore a white suit with a stunning red ‘phulkari dupatta.’



Her enchanting presence literally made fans go crazy. Her images and videos from the match are all over the social media.

“Preity Zinta should be declared ‘National Crush of All Time’,” a social media user wrote on X.

“Take the cup preity zinta ji , nothing matters in front of her smile,” another fan wrote.

Preity also took to Instagram and shared a photo in which she is seen sharing smiles with entrepreneur Parul Khanna.

“New stadium, first win (dancing girl emojis),” she captioned the post.

Coming to the match, PBKS put DC to bat after winning the toss. Fiery knocks on top by David Warner (29 in 21 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Mitchell Marsh (20 in 12 balls, with two fours and two sixes) helped DC start well, but they lost their way.

Rishabh Pant made 18 off 13 balls in his comeback game. DC was struggling at 147/8, but an explosive cameo from Abhishek Porel (32 in 10 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) took DC to 174/9 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh (2/28) and Harshal Patel (2/43) were the top bowlers for PBKS.In the chase of 175, skipper Shikhar Dhawan (22 in 16 balls, with four boundaries) started off well. Prabhsimran Singh also contributed a useful 26 in 17 balls with five fours. But it was the 67-run partnership for fifth wicket between Sam Curran (63 in 47 balls, with six fours and a six) and Liam Livingstone (38* in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) sealed a four-wicket win for PBKS.