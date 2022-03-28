Preity Zinta’s little twins look adorable watching their first IPL game

New Delhi: Punjab Kings co-owner and actor Preity Zinta shared an adorable picture of her twins — Jai and Gia — watching their first Indian Premier League (IPL) game.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a picture of her babies sitting on a couch with the TV on, capturing a glimpse of the third match of IPL 2022 between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In the caption, she wrote, “New team, new Captain and new fans. Thank you @punjabkingsipl for such a fantastic run chase and for making Jai & Gia’s first IPL game so memorable. I cannot stop smiling. #Ting #Tataipl #ipl2022 #saddapunjab #aapajeetgaye.”

The post was flooded with likes and comments.

“New fan is good luck for new team and a new captain. They are enjoying a new beginning of Punjab Kings,” a social media user wrote.

“Omg too sweet and I watched the match which was a thriller. Odean Smith was on fire,” another added.

Talking about the match, Punjab Kings, the team co-owned by Zinta, scored 208/5 in 19 overs in reply to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 205/2 to register a five-wicket in their IPL encounter at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.