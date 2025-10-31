Premsagar Rao appointed Telangana civil supplies corporation chairperson

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Kokiralla Premsagar Rao on Friday, October 31 was appointed chiarperson of the Telangana Civil Supplies Corporation.

According to government order 1503 issued by the Telangana government, Rao’s position is equivalent to that of a cabinet minister. Telangana chief secretary K Rama Krishna Rao said that the consumer affairs, food, and civil supplies department will take further action in this regard.

Also Read Telangana: Rs 304 cr pending dues for overseas education scheme

Congress MLA from Bodhan, P Sudharshan Reddy, has been appointed as advisor to the government for the implementation of all flagship welfare and development schemes. Government Order 1504 states that as an advisor, Reddy will review the implementation of all flagship welfare schemes by district collectors and secretaries of the concerned departments.