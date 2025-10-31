Telangana: Rs 304 cr pending dues for overseas education scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana welfare minister Adluri Laxman has announced the release of Rs 304 crore towards pending dues under the overseas education scheme for SC, ST, BC, and Minority students.

The funds have been credited directly into the bank accounts of 2,228 students whose scholarship payments were pending.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat on Thursday, October 30, minister Laxman said the government had cleared arrears that were pending from the previous administration. Senior officials Sabyasachi Ghosh, Buddhaprakash, Kshitij, and Sarveshwar Reddy participated in the discussion.

“We are carefully verifying applications and selecting eligible candidates for the scheme. In cases where technically eligible students have not received their funds, we will resolve those issues immediately,” he stated.

3642 students received scholarships worth Rs 463 cr: Minister

The minister noted that since the Congress government came to power, a total of 3,642 students have received scholarships worth Rs 463 crore. He added that during these challenging times for Indian students studying abroad, the financial assistance provided by the government offers some relief.

The welfare department has also released Rs 60 crore for the immediate resolution of issues in welfare hostels.

The minister expressed gratitude to chief minister A Revanth Reddy and deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for sanctioning the required funds. He directed officials to make regular visits to welfare hostels and Gurukul institutions to promptly address emerging problems.