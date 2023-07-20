Preparations for TMC’s Martyrs’ Day event

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 20th July 2023 7:37 pm IST
1 2 3Next page
Preparations for TMC's Martyrs' Day event
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee arrives to inspect preparations for the party’s Martyrs’ Day event on its eve, in Kolkata, Thursday, July 20, 2023. TMC observes Martyrs’ Day on July 21 every year to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing in the Youth Congress rally against the then Left Front government in 1993. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

BookMyMBBS
1 2 3Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 20th July 2023 7:37 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button