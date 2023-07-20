Preparations for TMC’s Martyrs’ Day event

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee arrives to inspect preparations for the party's Martyrs' Day event on its eve, in Kolkata, Thursday, July 20, 2023. TMC observes Martyrs' Day on July 21 every year to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing in the Youth Congress rally against the then Left Front government in 1993. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee with party leaders and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal during inspection of preparations for the party's Martyrs' Day event on its eve, in Kolkata, Thursday, July 20, 2023. TMC observes Martyrs' Day on July 21 every year to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing in the Youth Congress rally against the then Left Front government in 1993. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee after inspecting the preparations on the eve of TMC's Martyrs' Day event, in Kolkata, Thursday, July 20, 2023. The party observes Martyrs' Day on July 21 every year to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing in a Youth Congress rally against the then Left Front government in 1993. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)