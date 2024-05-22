Preparations in full swing at Ramoji Film City for Prabhas

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated movie “Kalki 2898 AD” is all set to unveil ‘Bujji’ today on May 22, a special futuristic car, in a grand event that’s expected to draw more than 50,000 fans at Ramoji Film City.

The event, starting at 5:00 pm, promises to be a spectacle of technology and entertainment, with huge sets and grand arrangements made to match the film’s epic scale.

Budget and Cast

“Kalki 2898 AD” is not just another addition to the Indian film industry; it’s made with a staggering budget of Rs. 600 crores. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Disha Patani.

Prabhas Grand Entrance

The highlight of the event is undoubtedly Prabhas’s special entry in the custom-designed ‘Bujji’ car. This vehicle isn’t just a prop; it’s a statement of innovation, built with a budget of Rs 7 Crore, symbolizing the film’s futuristic theme.

Mahindra’s Touch of Innovation

The collaboration between the film and the Mahindra Group is a testament to the power of social media and visionary partnerships. After director Nag Ashwin’s appeal to Anand Mahindra on social media, the Mahindra Group’s design team has crafted vehicles set to be a visual treat and a technological marvel, enhancing the film’s immersive experience.

Anand Mahindra’s Anticipated Presence

While the design team’s attendance is confirmed, the presence of Anand Mahindra himself remains a matter of speculation. Known for engaging with the younger generation through his tweets, his potential appearance adds an extra layer of excitement to the event.

Teja Sajja Takes the Stage

Adding to the buzz, Teja Sajja, the star of Tollywood’s blockbuster film “Hanuman”, is rumored to host the event. His involvement is sure to bring fresh energy to the proceedings, making it an event to remember.