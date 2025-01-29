Prepare new tourism policy by Feb 10: Telangana CM to officials

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has asked the tourism department officials to prepare the new Telangana Tourism Policy by February 10.

During a review of the new tourism policy held at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Wednesday, January 29, he directed the officials to focus on eco-tourism and temple tourism while preparing the new tourism policy.

To attract a large number of tourists and devotees during the Sammakka-Saralamma bi-annual festival held in Medaram village of Mulugu district, Revanth Reddy asked the revenue, tourism, and forest officials to collaborate and prepare plans.

He said that in addition to the Sammakka-Saralamma Jathara, plans needed to be prepared to bring the nearby tourist destinations and temples under one tourism circuit.

He specifically sought plans for further developing Adilabad, Warangal, and Nagarjuna Sagar areas under the eco-tourism initiatives.

Considering the Krishna and Godavari Pushkars to be held in the state, he asked the officials to prepare plans to attract a large number of tourists and devotees to the state during the events.

Directing the officials to consider bringing Sanjeevaiah Park, Indira Park, and NTR Park under one tourism circuit, he asked the officials to identify eco-tourism destinations across the state and prepare plans for developing those areas.

He asked the officials to study the best practices in other countries concerning eco-tourism development and also to ensure that the eco-tourism policy not only helped elevate the state in terms of tourism development, but could also fetch revenues for the state.