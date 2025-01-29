Maha Kumbh stampede claims 30 lives, over 60 injured

At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in the early hours of Wednesday, January 29.

The pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area occurred as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, considered one of the most auspicious days during the mela.

Barricades fail under jostling crowd

The deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Vaibhav Krishna during a press conference stated “The incident took place between 1-2 am due to the pressure of the crowd. The crowds broke through barricades and jumped to the other side, crushing those waiting there. Over 90 injured were rushed to the hospital, out of whom 30 died.”

Barricades have been placed in the mela and akhara areas for lane management but they gave way under the pressure of the jostling throng, he said.

As the barricades broke, people fell on those sitting and waiting for taking the holy dip during the ‘brahm muhurt’ (early morning time considered auspicious to perform certain activities), he said.

Many, including women and children, fell down and were crushed. Twenty-five of the deceased have been identified, Krishna said. Four of the deceased are from Karnataka and one each from Assam and Gujarat.

Among those injured, 36 are undergoing treatment at the hospital and the rest have been sent with their families, DIG said.

Authorities Issue Helpline Number Amid Chaos at Maha Kumbh Mela

Vaibhav Krishna further stated that Mela administration has issued a helpline number—1920—for tracing missing persons.

The officer said the government has issued strict directives that there will be no VIP protocol in the mela from now on. “We will not be entertaining VIP protocol for the coming ‘snans.’.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has contacted all the revered Mahamandaleshwars, saints, and akharas and has requested them to participate in this ‘Amrit Snan.’ Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand said the administration’s priority is to ensure that those who have come to take the bath return home safely.

Tragedy at Maha Kumbh extremely saddening: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, January 29 offered his deepest condolences to the devotees who lost their family members in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, describing the tragedy as extremely saddening.

In a post on X, he said the local administration in Prayagraj is giving all possible help to the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

He said, “I have been speaking to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and am in constant touch with the state government.”

