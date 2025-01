Mahakumbh Nagar: A “stampede-like” situation broke out at the Sangam on Wednesday amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh as a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya.

In view of the incident, the Akharas called off their traditional ‘Amrit Snan’ for Mauni Amavasya, even as devotees in large numbers continued to take a dip at Sangam and other ghats in the Mela area.

Devotees’ belongings like clothes, blankets and backpacks seen strewn around the spot where a “stampede-like” situation broke out on Mauni Amavasya during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, at Sangam in Prayagraj, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Prayagraj: A devotee attempts to cross a barricade amid restrictions after a stampede-like situation during the ongoing ‘Maha Kumbh Mela’ festival, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Multiple casualties took place as a stampede broke out at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_29_2025_000248A)