Prepare plan to issue new ration cards: Telangana CM Revanth to officials

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy ordered government officials to prepare an action plan for issuing new ration cards. Authorities have been asked to receive applications for new ration cards from October 2. He also discussed the idea of issuing of digital ration cards to all the needy and decided to hold another review on this issue soon.

The Telangana chief minister held a review on the procedures to be adopted to issue ration cards. Cabinet ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Damodara Rajanarasimha made some suggestions and gave instructions to the officials on ration cards, said a press release from Revanth Reddy’s office.

Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari, secretaries Chandrasekhar Reddy, Sangeeta Satyanarayana, Manik Raj, state finance special chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao, and others attended the meeting.