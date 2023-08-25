Preps ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th August 2023 11:25 pm IST
1 2 3 4 5Next page
Preps ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi
New Delhi: Vehicles move past Bharat Mandapam illuminated in the Indian Tricolour ahead of the G20 summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

1 2 3 4 5Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th August 2023 11:25 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button