Present generation needs to be educated about glorious history of Telangana: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the Telangana region had a glorious history and the present generation should be educated about its history and culture.

To mark the occasion of Telangana Literature Day, which was observed as part of the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations, the Chief Minister unveiled five Telangana history books published by Bharat Jagruthi organisation at Pragathi Bhavan here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that he had felt happy that the Telangana region has a historical entity dating back at least 20,000 crores and many structures have indicated that there were human habitations in the region thousands of years ago.

The history wing of Bharat Jagruthi led by a historian and writer Sri Ramoju Hara Gopal visited many historical and monument places in Telangana and compiled this information in five books under the editorial direction of Mamidi Harikrishna and Vemuganti Murali Krishna.

The Chief Minister appreciated the history wing of Bharat Jagruthi organisation for bringing these books to the public and said that these books would be useful to the present and future generations.