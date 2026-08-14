President address: Students architects of future, reforms underway

New Delhi: In a first, the full version of Vande Mataram, recently accorded the same legal protection as the national anthem, was played ahead of and after President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the nation on the eve of the 80th Independence Day on Friday, August 14.

The national song was followed by the national anthem. Addressing the gathering, the President highlighted the significant role Vande Mataram played in inspiring and mobilising people during India’s freedom movement.

“During our freedom struggle, people with diverse ideologies were united by one common goal—India’s independence. During the Swadeshi Movement, the song Vande Mataram became a song of the masses,” she said.

Paying tributes to the leaders of the independence movement, President Murmu said, “I humbly bow to all those great sons and daughters of Bharat Mata whose ideals guided our country to its freedom and its progress thereafter.”

In a wide-ranging address covering education, youth empowerment, environmental stewardship, entrepreneurship and national unity, the President urged citizens to play an active role in nation-building, invoking Telugu writer Gurajada Apparao’s words that “a nation is not just its land; a nation is all its people,” as she called for a collective effort to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

Student welfare, jobs and innovation

Calling students the “architects of India’s future”, she said, “The government is undertaking comprehensive steps to reform these examinations. The objectives of these reforms are to completely curb the use of unfair means in public examinations and make the examination system more transparent, more secure, and more trustworthy for the youth.”

She said everyone’s support is needed to ensure the present and future security of students. The President’s remarks come amid a wave of student- and youth-led protests across the country calling for sweeping reforms in the wake of examination paper leak scandals.

Highlighting the spirit of enterprise among young citizens, she said youths are increasingly embracing a culture of job creation rather than job seeking.

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“Many of our youth are embracing the culture of job creation as they pursue the path of self-employment. The participation of young entrepreneurs has led to the creation of a strong start-up ecosystem in our country. Major global enterprises are impressed by the talent and dedication of Indian youth and entrust them with leadership roles,” she added.

On Khelo India

The President said such achievers have enhanced the reputation of India’s youth power globally and reaffirmed her faith in the country’s bright future. On holistic development, she said that the physical and mental well-being of the youth forms the cornerstone of the nation’s future, adding that families and society share the collective responsibility to motivate them.

Highlighting sports as a key vehicle for youth development and nation-building under the ‘Khelo India’ programme, she said, “Under the Khelo India programme, a sports ecosystem is being developed across the country, from the grassroots to the national level. The government is making unprecedented investments to promote sports, yielding remarkable leaps in the achievements of our sportspersons in international tournaments,” she said.

On Operation Sindoor

President Murmu lauded the “unmatched valour” of the Indian Armed Forces, saying Operation Sindoor demonstrated the country’s capability to execute precision counter-terror operations and sent a firm message that terror elements and their backers will face consequences regardless of where they hide.

Recalling the anniversary of the military action alongside historic observances such as Kargil Vijay Diwas, she said, “On the 26th of July, we observed Kargil Vijay Diwas. Earlier, on the 7th of May, we commemorated a year since the launch of Operation Sindoor. We remembered the unmatched valour of our Armed Forces. That historic operation against terrorism demonstrated the capability of the Indian Armed Forces to act with precision.”

She said Operation Sindoor, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, delivered an unequivocal warning to enemies. “It sent a clear and firm message to terrorists and those who support them that no matter where they hide, they will have to face the consequences of their actions.”

On Indus Waters Treaty, Naxalism

The President also highlighted the strategic measures taken alongside the counter-terror posture, describing the decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty with the nation harbouring terror networks as a “decisive step in the interest of our nation, especially the farmers.”

Taking up internal security, she termed the eradication of Naxalism a monumental achievement for the country. “For decades, Naxalism posed a serious challenge to the nation. Making India Naxal-free is a major achievement. Today, enthusiasm prevails in the areas once affected by Naxalism,” she said, pointing to all-inclusive development efforts and local participation in initiatives such as the Bastar Olympics and the Bastar Pandum festival.

‘Balancing spirituality with military strength’

Highlighting the nation’s civilisational heritage, the President said that Sarnath, the site of Lord Buddha’s first sermon, was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List this year, following the listing of 12 Maratha military forts last year.

She stated that India proudly balances monuments of deep spirituality with historic symbols of military strength and resilience.

On foreign policy, she reiterated that peace, dialogue, cooperation, and the ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) remain the foundation of India’s international relations.

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“We believe in a rules-based international order. Our endeavour is to ensure that the global community receives appropriate representation in the United Nations and other multilateral organisations,” she said, mentioning India’s growing stature in Global South.

Elder care and Viksit Bharat

Touching upon senior care, the President pointed out that India is seeing a rise in senior citizens. Under government initiatives, she said, about six crore senior citizens aged 70 and above can avail of free healthcare services up to Rs 5 lakh per year.

She said the country is moving towards building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, driven by economic resilience, massive digital infrastructure, and empowered youth and women.

Pointing at instability across the globe, with many countries at war, the President said, “Even in such trying circumstances, our economy is moving ahead as the fastest-growing major economy in the world. According to economic projections, the growth rate of the Indian economy is expected to be over twice the average global growth rate.

“Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan has further strengthened the foundation of our economic progress and national security,” she said.

Welfare milestones

Highlighting internal welfare milestones over the past decade, the President said that more than 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, nearly 59 crore account holders have joined the banking system under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, with over 32 crore of these account holders being women, while food security has been ensured for over 80 crore people through free rations.

Highlighting the demographic dividend, the President said that 65 per cent of the country’s population is below 35 years of age, describing the youth as India’s “most valuable asset”. She commended young entrepreneurs for driving a robust startup ecosystem and lauded young innovators, citing a recent space exploration milestone led by a team with an average age of just 28 years.

Women’s empowerment

Women’s empowerment remained a central theme of her address. Celebrating achievements ranging from rural self-help groups to high-altitude defence, she said that the initial target of creating three crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ has been achieved, with the government now pushing towards a goal of creating three crore more.

“Our girls are performing exceptionally well in education and diverse sectors, from the Drone Didi enhancing agricultural productivity to the Fighter Combat Leader in the Air Force. In the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, women won 8 out of India’s total tally of 13 gold medals,” she said.

Pointing out that the enactment of the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ in 2023, which reserves 33 per cent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies, will make Indian democracy more inclusive, she highlighted political inclusion.

Speaking on sustainable development, she asserted that India is playing a leading role globally in protecting the environment, having achieved several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030 ahead of schedule.

Honouring history, shaping future

Reciting a Santali language poem penned by Pandit Raghunath Murmu, she urged citizens to remain committed to preserving nature and human values, linking individual action to national initiatives such as ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ and ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ (LiFE).

The President also paid homage to freedom fighters, Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, for integrating over 550 princely states. She also solemnly remembered those who lost their lives or faced displacement during partition, observed on August 14 as ‘Vibhajan Vibheeshika Smriti Divas’.