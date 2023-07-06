President Droupadi Murmu accorded civic reception in Mumbai

Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu was on Thursday accorded a civic reception at Raj Bhavan here on her first visit to Maharashtra after occupying the country’s highest post.

A Raj Bhavan spokesperson, in a statement, said the President was felicitated by Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who presented her an idol of Lord Ganesh and a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The reception was attended by several ministers, former CMs Sushilkumar Shinde and Prithviraj Chavan as well as playback singer Asha Bhosle and Birla Group director Rajashree Birla, the statement said.

The governor also hosted a state dinner in honour of the President. A cultural programme was organised on the occasion, the statement informed.