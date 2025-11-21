President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Hyderabad on 2 day visit

The President will be staying at the Rashtrapathi Nilayam at Bollarum

President Droupadi Murmu with Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: President Draupadi Murmu arrived in Hyderabad on Friday, November 21 for a two-day visit to the city.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy received Murmu at the Begumpet airport. Reddy was accompanied by Telangana transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor Vijayalakshmi Gadwal, Telangana governor Jishnu Dev Verma and Union minister Kishan Reddy others.

The President will be staying at the Rashtrapathi Nilayam at Bollarum.

The Hyderabad police had issued traffic diversions for November 21 and 22 in view of the President’s visit to the city.

