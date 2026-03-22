President Droupadi Murmu greets people on Bihar Day

Bihar was carved out of Bengal on March 22, 1912.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 11:38 am IST
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, March 22, greeted the people of Bihar on the state’s formation day and said they will play an important role in the development of Bihar and the entire country with their boundless talent and hard work.

Bihar was carved out of Bengal on March 22, 1912.

“Heartfelt greetings of Bihar Day to all the people of Bihar residing in the country and abroad. As the land of the world’s first republic, and along with it, the birthplace of glorious empires and great cultural-spiritual traditions, this soil has always enriched the land of India by making contributions in various fields.

Subhan Haleem

“I am confident that the residents of the state, with their boundless talent and hard work, will play an important role in the development of Bihar and the entire country. I extend my best wishes for a golden future to the state and all its residents,” Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 11:38 am IST

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