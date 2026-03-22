President Droupadi Murmu greets people on Bihar Day

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, March 22, greeted the people of Bihar on the state’s formation day and said they will play an important role in the development of Bihar and the entire country with their boundless talent and hard work.

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Bihar was carved out of Bengal on March 22, 1912.

देश-विदेश में रहने वाले बिहार के सभी लोगों को बिहार दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। विश्व के प्रथम गणराज्य की भूमि होने के साथ-साथ, गौरवशाली साम्राज्यों और महान सांस्कृतिक-आध्यात्मिक धाराओं को जन्म देने वाली इस धरती ने विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में योगदान दे कर, भारत-भूमि को सदैव समृद्ध… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 22, 2026

“Heartfelt greetings of Bihar Day to all the people of Bihar residing in the country and abroad. As the land of the world’s first republic, and along with it, the birthplace of glorious empires and great cultural-spiritual traditions, this soil has always enriched the land of India by making contributions in various fields.

“I am confident that the residents of the state, with their boundless talent and hard work, will play an important role in the development of Bihar and the entire country. I extend my best wishes for a golden future to the state and all its residents,” Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.