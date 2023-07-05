President Droupadi Murmu in Telangana

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 5th July 2023 10:07 am IST
Secunderabad: President Droupadi Murmu being received by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao upon her arrival, in Secunderabad, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is also seen. (PTI Photo)

