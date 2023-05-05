President Droupadi Murmu visits Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha

She started the second day of her visit by paying floral tributes to former President Giani Zail Singh on his birth anniversary at Rairangpur.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 5th May 2023 9:20 pm IST
President Murmu to inaugurate National Cultural Festival
President Droupadi Murmu.

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday visited Similipal Tiger Reserve and undertook a safari ride to see wild animals and the flora and fauna of the national park.

Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to home district Mayurbhanj in Odisha, stayed at her house in Rairangpur on Thursday night. Though she was scheduled to stay at a government bungalow at Rairangpur, she did not miss the chance to stay with her family members and relatives at her own house.

She started the second day of her visit by paying floral tributes to former President Giani Zail Singh on his birth anniversary at Rairangpur.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Ludhiana gas leak: Deeply saddened by loss of lives, says President Droupadi Murmu

She also paid tributes to Pandit Raghunath Murmu, the inventor of the Ol Chiki script of Santhali language, at his birthplace Dandabosh village on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Later, she visited Similipal Tiger Reserve. She visited Chahala in the core area, where local tribal food was served to her and then undertook safari to see deer, sambhar and elephants. The President also visited the waterfalls at Barehipani and Joranda.

After her return from Similipal, she is now at Baripada, where she will spend the night. The President will attend the convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University on Saturday before flying back to Delhi.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 5th May 2023 9:20 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button