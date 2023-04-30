Ludhiana gas leak: Deeply saddened by loss of lives, says President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said she was deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the Ludhiana gas leak incident and expressed her condolences to the bereaved families.

Eleven people, including three children, died allegedly after inhaling toxic gas in Ludhiana’s thickly populated Giaspura area on Sunday, with authorities suspecting that dumping of some chemicals in the sewer led to the noxious emission.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people, including children and women, in the accident in Ludhiana. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to all those affected,” Murmu said in a tweet in Hindi.

Four people, who were taken ill, are undergoing treatment at a hospital and the area where the incident took place has been sealed, according to officials.