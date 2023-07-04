President Murmu arrives in Nagpur on three-day Maharashtra visit

Nagpur: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Nagpur on Tuesday evening on a three- day visit to Maharashtra where she will address the convocation of the Gondwana university in Gadchiroli and attend other events.

This is Murmu’s first visit to Maharashtra after assuming the top constitutional office in July last year.

On her arrival at the city airport, the President was welcomed by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

The President will address the 10th convocation of the Gondwana university in Gadchiroli on Wednesday and inaugurate the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Sanskritik Kendra (cultural centre) at Koradi in Nagpur the same day, a statement issued by the district information office said.

On Thursday, she will interact with members of PVTGs (particularly vulnerable tribal groups) at the Raj Bhavan in Nagpur, it said.

She will later leave for Mumbai, where she will attend a civic reception at the Raj Bhavan to be hosted in her honour by the Maharashtra government.