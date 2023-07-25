President Murmu completes one year in office

Published: 25th July 2023
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu lays the foundation stone for construction of a cricket pavilion at the sports ground of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya to mark the completion of one year of her presidency, at Presidents Estate in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

