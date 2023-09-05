President Murmu inaugurates Gandhi Vatika

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu with Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena and Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti Vice Chairman Vijay Goel after unveiling a statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Rajghat ahead of G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute after unveiling a statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Rajghat ahead of G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu with Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena and Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti Vice Chairman Vijay Goel during the unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi and inauguration of 'Gandhi Vatika' near Rajghat ahead of G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu with Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena and Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti Vice Chairman Vijay Goel during the unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi and inauguration of 'Gandhi Vatika' near Rajghat ahead of G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)