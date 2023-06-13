President Murmu with PVTGs in Delhi

Press Trust of India  |   Published: 13th June 2023 12:05 pm IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu meets with members of 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) from various states and union territories at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, June 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)

