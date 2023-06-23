President’s office says ‘no info’ if Murmu was invited for Parliament inauguration

The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday stated that they have ‘no information’ on whether President Droupadi Murmu has been invited to the May 28 opening of the new Parliament building.

The response came in reply to a Right to Information Act (RTI) application filed by Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale.

Gokhale had enquired if Murmu had gotten a formal invitation from the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister, or any other ‘appropriate authority’ to either inaugurate or attend the event.

He also asked for information on ‘all communications’ between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and government officials around the new Parliament’s inauguration.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan to this replied: “As per the records available, a message from the Hon’ble President of India was issued for the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament Building on the request from Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

“SHOCKING DISCLOSURE:Proof that Hon’ble President of India was NOT INVITED for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building

I’d filed an RTI with Rashtrapati Bhawan asking whether Hon’ble President of India received an invitation from (a) Prime Minister Modi, (b) Lok Sabha Speaker, or any other authority for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building

In response, Rashtrapati Bhawan has confirmed that no such invitation was received, and therefore, no such info is available with the Secretariat Why did the BJP brazenly lie officially & on news channels that the President of India had been invited?Why did PM Modi NOT EVEN FORMALLY INVITE the President of India for the ceremony which he chose to conduct himself? This is an extreme insult of the Hon’ble President of India by the BJP & PM Modi. India’s Head of State and Head of Parliament was not even invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament only so that PM Modi can glorify himself & get a photo-op. Shameful and utterly condemnable!” he tweeted.

SHOCKING DISCLOSURE:



Proof that Hon'ble President of India was NOT INVITED for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building 👇



👉 I'd filed an RTI with Rashtrapati Bhawan asking whether Hon'ble President of India received an invitation from (a) Prime Minister Modi, (b) Lok… pic.twitter.com/NqZh7PmAAJ — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) June 23, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu had welcomed the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it is a matter of pride and immense happiness for the entire country.

Noting the Parliament is a guiding light for the country, President Murmu said the new Parliament building “is an important milestone in our democratic journey”.