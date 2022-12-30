President’s winter sojourn at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad concludes

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu’s five-day winter sojourn at the Rashtrapati Nilayam here, one of the Presidential Retreats, concluded on Friday.

“President Droupadi Murmu concluded her winter sojourn by interacting with Veer Naaris and felicitating them at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad,” the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan gave a warm send-off to the President at the Air Force Station, Hakimpet here, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

Murmu, who arrived here on December 26, attended various events in the State during the sojourn. They include addressing the probationers of the 74th Batch of the Indian Police Service at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here on December 27.

During her visit to the temple town of Bhadrachalam in Telangana on December 28, she addressed the ‘Sammakka Saralamma Janjati Pujari Sammelan’ organised by the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad and virtually inaugurated Eklavya Model Residential Schools of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in the State.

She laid the foundation stone of the project ‘Development of Pilgrimage facilities at Bhadrachalm Group of Temples under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)’. She interacted with the students of various educational institutions here during the sojourn.

The location of ‘The Retreat Building’ in Shimla and the ‘Rashtrapati Nilayam’ in Hyderabad (Presidential Retreats) are indicative of the integrative role of the office of the President in the country. These locations, one in the north and another in the south, symbolise the unity of the country and the unity of the nation’s diverse cultures and people.

Located at Bolarum in the city, the Rashtrapati Nilayam building was taken over from the Nizam of Hyderabad after India attained independence and handed over to the President’s Secretariat.

Constructed in 1860, the building has a total land area of 90 acres. A single-storied building, it contains 11 rooms on its premises. It also has a dining hall, cinema hall, darbar hall, morning room, dining room, etc.

The President visits the Rashtrapati Nilayam and stays there at least once a year and conducts official business from the Nilayam.