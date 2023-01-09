Pretorius retires from international cricket to focus to T20s

Johannesburg: South Africa all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has retired from international cricket with immediate effect to shift “focus on T20 and other shorter formats”.

The 33-year-old has represented South Africa in 30 T20Is, 27 ODIs and three Tests since making his debut in 2016. He holds the record for the best bowling figures for South Africa in men’s T20Is with his 5-17 against Pakistan in 2021.

“A few days ago, I made one of the toughest decisions of my cricketing career. I have decided to retire from all forms of international cricket,” Pretorius wrote said in a statement posted by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday.

“I am shifting my focus to T20 and other shorter formats for the rest of my career.

“Growing up, my only goal in life was to play for the Proteas. I didn’t know how it was going to happen, but God gave me talent and a serious will to succeed. The rest was in his hands.”

The all-rounder said by retiring from the national team will he be able to balance his career and family life better as he can freelance across the globe in best T290 leagues.

“Being a free agent will help me achieve the goal of being the best short format player I can be. By doing this, I will be able to have a better balance in my career and family life.”

Pretorius featured in two World Cups and in 2021, he picked up nine wickets in the T20 World Cup in the UAE. He also has 261 runs to his name at a strike-rate of 164.15.

Currently, he is part of several T20 franchise including IPL (Chennai Super Kings) (IPL), The Hundred (Welsh Fire), CPL and the SA20 (Durban Super Giants).

CSA Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe added: “We would like to thank Dwaine for all his services to South African cricket. He has always represented the badge with the utmost pride, determination and commitment, leaving everything on the field every time he pulled on the Proteas shirt.

“His all-round ability added to his value as a player and his quality will no doubt be missed. Go well Dwaine, we wish you well in the next step of your career.”