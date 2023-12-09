Passports of Telangana govt officials who worked under BRS should be seized: K A Paul

Hyderabad: Praja Shanti Party president K A Paul demanded the state police immediately seize the passports of all government officials who worked with the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should see that former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s family, close friends, and officials who worked with him should not be allowed to leave India. All of them are involved in huge loot of public funds,” he alleged in a video statement.

Also Read Telangana: Revanth sacks all advisors appointed by KCR govt

According to Paul, Telangana became a debt-ridden state under the BRS rule.

“All the IAS and IPS officials should make sure the state is debt-free and people prosper,” he urged.