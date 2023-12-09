Telangana: Revanth sacks all advisors appointed by KCR govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government led by the newly elected chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, December 9 issued orders removing all the seven advisors who were appointed by the BRS government led by former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

They include the advisor to the chief minister Somesh Kumar, chief advisor to the government Rajiv Sharma, Minorities Welfare advisor AK Khan, Finance advisor GR Reddy, Police Law and Order and Crime Control advisor Anurag Sharma, Agriculture chief advisor Chennamaneni Ramesh and Forest Affairs advisor R Shobha.

Somesh Kumar along with the chief secretary post held charge of various critical departments until the Telangana High Court directed him to return to his home Andhra Pradesh cadre.

He tendered his resignation immediately and came back to Telangana as former chief minister KCR’s advisor.

During his time as the opposition leader, Revanth Reddy on various occasions targetted these officials, especially, Somesh Kumar for allegedly colluding with the BRS dispensation in “causing severe financial loss to the state exchequer.”

Also, Somesh Kumar played a key role in the implementation of the Dharani portal, which the Congress called a ‘scam’ and promised to replace it with a better version.