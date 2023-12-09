CM asks police to drop cases against Telangana agitation activists

On Revanth's request, the additional DGP, CID directed commissioners of Telangana police, to furnish information on those arrested and sent to judicial remand, between 9 December 9, 2009 and June 2, 2014.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 9th December 2023 2:56 pm IST
CM asks police to drop cases against Telangana agitation activists
Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy after taking charge of the office requested the Telangana police to drop all cases against activists of the Telangana statehood agitation.

On Revanth’s request, the additional DGP, CID directed commissioners of Telangana police, to furnish information on those arrested and sent to judicial remand, between 9 December 9, 2009 and June 2, 2014.

Also Read
Telangana: CM Revanth flags off free bus travel for women, Aarogyasri

Aiming to fulfil his poll manifesto promises, Reddy has attempted to demonstrate his commitment since taking office on December 7.

MS Education Academy

After taking oath as CM of the state, Revanth ordered the removal of the barricades at the ‘Praja Bhavan’, the CM’s camp office, and held a praja darbar to record the grievances of people across the state.

Following the first session of the Third Telangana Legislative Assembly, Revanth launched free RTC bus travel for women, under the “6 Guarantees – Maha Lakshmi Scheme” and the Rajiv Aarogyasri health insurance scheme.

A GO (government order) was issued by the state government on Friday, stating that all women, girls and transgenders, who are residents of Telangana, can travel freely across the state in the state-run Palle Velugu and Express Buses, run by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 9th December 2023 2:56 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button