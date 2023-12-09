CM asks police to drop cases against Telangana agitation activists

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy after taking charge of the office requested the Telangana police to drop all cases against activists of the Telangana statehood agitation.

On Revanth’s request, the additional DGP, CID directed commissioners of Telangana police, to furnish information on those arrested and sent to judicial remand, between 9 December 9, 2009 and June 2, 2014.

Aiming to fulfil his poll manifesto promises, Reddy has attempted to demonstrate his commitment since taking office on December 7.

After taking oath as CM of the state, Revanth ordered the removal of the barricades at the ‘Praja Bhavan’, the CM’s camp office, and held a praja darbar to record the grievances of people across the state.

Following the first session of the Third Telangana Legislative Assembly, Revanth launched free RTC bus travel for women, under the “6 Guarantees – Maha Lakshmi Scheme” and the Rajiv Aarogyasri health insurance scheme.

A GO (government order) was issued by the state government on Friday, stating that all women, girls and transgenders, who are residents of Telangana, can travel freely across the state in the state-run Palle Velugu and Express Buses, run by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).