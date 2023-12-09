Telangana: CM Revanth flags off free bus travel for women, Aarogyasri

Hyderabad: Newly-elected chief minister Revanth Reddy flagged off the free RTC bus travel for women under the “6 Guarantees – Maha Lakshmi Scheme” and the Rajiv Aarogyasri health insurance scheme here on Saturday, December 9.

A GO (government order) was issued by the state government on Friday, stating that all women, girls and transgenders, who are residents of Telangana, can travel freely across the state in the state-run Palle Velugu and Express Buses, run by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

The scheme will be launched in 7292 buses. A zero ticket will be issued for the women passengers. Identity cards should be shown to the conductors during the journey for local polarization.

The state government will reimburse the expenditure to the TSRTC.

Under the Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Insurance scheme, the state government will provide medical insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh. The previous BRS government provided five lakhs.

Under Aarogyasri, 1,376 surgeries and 289 medical services are available to the people.