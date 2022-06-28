Prevent ‘illegal’ sale of cattle in villages for Bakri Eid: Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Tuesday asked Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) to instruct gram panchayats against the sale of cattle for trade in view of Bakri Eid or Eid ul Adha festival. Singh asked KCR to bind over villages against selling cattle for slaughter.

In a letter addressed to Telangana chief minister KCR, Raja Singh alleged that Muslims are slaughtering cows on Bakri Eid festival to hurt the sentiments and the feelings of Hindus who worship the cows as ‘Gotha’.

“It is a matter of deep regret and concern that on Bakrid day countless cattle will be slaughtered in spite of the judgment of the Supreme Court that rendered in the case of West Bengal where it is laid down that it is not necessary to slaughter the cow on Bakrid. It was ruled in that judgment that the slaughter of cows cannot be considered to be a part of the religious practice and protection of Article 25 is not available for enabling the slaughter of cows and calves,” he wrote.

The BJP MLA stated that it is KCR’s duty to “give respect to the constitution” and asked him to stop the alleged illegal slaughter of cows and their progeny not only on Bakri Eid, but also for 365 days of the year. “I can challenge that all the registered legal slaughterhouses in the State are involved in illegal slaughter of milch and healthy cattle,” added Raja Singh.

The BJP MLA also asked KCR to appoint special police teams and a task force to watch the activities of the butchers doing “illegal business”, and to provide rehabilitation of the rescued cows. Raja Singh also suggested the government to set up special squads for the sole purpose of preventing the illegal sale of cows and calves are formed.

He also addressed a letter to the state Director General of Police (DGP) asking him to direct officials to strictly deal with those persons transporting cattle illegally in Hyderabad. “I regret to inform the SHOs and subordinate staff that they are not cooperating in booking cases against the accused,” he stated.