Previous govts in UP ‘criminalised politics’ and ‘politicised crime’: Adityanath

Lucknow: Security is the top priority for the BJP government, unlike previous dispensations in the state that “criminalised politics” and “politicised crime”, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

He also said that investors are returning to Uttar Pradesh with the restoration of law and order in the state, while its people are working towards accomplishing the objective of ease of doing business.

“Security is the top priority for us. Politics under those in power prior to the BJP government had fallen victim to ‘parivarwad’ and corruption. The state, where hooliganism was at its peak and people were migrating and communal clashes took place every three to four days, has become riot free today,” the chief minister said in Saharanpur district.

Adityanath was in the district to launch 243 development projects worth Rs 145 crore.

He, according to a statement issued here, said earlier, lives of the youth, farmers, businessmen and entrepreneurs were put at risk. These governments criminalised politics and also committed the sin of “politicising” criminals, Adityanath said.

“They criminalised politics and politicised crime,” he said and added that during the tenure of previous governments, crime was so rampant that no one wanted to visit the state, and those who had made investments, were migrating.

Citing the Kairana and Kandhla incidents, the chief minister said these used to occur back then.

Investors are now returning to Uttar Pradesh with the restoration of law and order in the state, he claimed. “Criminals are fleeing from the state. The government is working to eradicate all forms of crime, criminals, and corruption,” Adityanath said.

Also Read Jyotirlingas main link between Kashi and Tamil Nadu: Adityanath

During the event, he also watched a short film on the works of the urban development department and industrial development department, and handed over cheques and acceptance certificates to beneficiaries of various schemes.

“Saharanpur used to be referred to as ‘seemant zila’ (marginal district). It has Uttarakhand on one side and Haryana on the other. The woodcraft of this district has received global recognition. Saharanpur has limitless potential that has to be realised,” Adityanath said while addressing a gathering of intellectuals.

“Now, people are not migrating, but by accomplishing the objective of ease of doing business, Uttar Pradesh is drawing in investment from around the globe,” he said.

Highlighting the development work being carried out in Saharanpur, the chief minister pointed out that “land was acquired and given for the Sarsawa airport in Saharanpur. The work has started. Saharanpur will also soon be connected with air connectivity”.

“Before 2017, it took two hours to get from Saharanpur to Muzaffarnagar. Saharanpur to Shamli and Dehradun’s route was in poor shape. Rs 753 crore was spent on improving roads from Saharanpur to Muzaffarnagar. Now, instead of two hours to travel this distance, it takes 45 minutes,” he said.

The Saharanpur to Dehradun route which is being constructed at a cost of about Rs 1,200 crore will be one of the best routes in the country, he said.

“Over five lakh youths were given government jobs in the state. In the last five years, one lakh youths were given employment through investment in Saharanpur. ODOP products are being sold on Amazon and Flipkart. Saharanpur is being recognised at the global stage,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister said there were infinite possibilities of investment in every sector in the state. The best industrial, biofuel, textile and other sectoral policies in the nation are found in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The Global Investors Summit will be held from February 10 to 12 next year. Saharanpur’s traders and business owners should also participate in the summit, Adityanath said.