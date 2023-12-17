Traffic restrictions on Dec 18 for President Murmu’s Hyderabad visit

Hyderabad: The city traffic police have announced traffic restrictions for December 18, Monday, as President Droupadi Murmu begins the annual southern sojourn at Rashtrapathi Nilayam in Secunderabad.

From 5:30 pm to 6:45 pm, traffic will be stopped or diverted at the following junctions:

Hakimpet Air Force Station Y junction

Bollarum Check Post

Navy Junction

Yapral Road

Helipad Y Junction

Bison Gate

Lothukunta T Junction

“The citizens are requested to take note of the above programme and plan their movements accordingly during the above date and time and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police,” a press note from the city traffic police said.

Prez Murmu’s ‘southern sojourn’

Murmu will arrive in Hyderabad on December 18 for a five-day southern sojourn.

The President will stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam, the official presidential retreat at Bolarum in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad, till December 23.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Wednesday held a meeting with top officials of various departments to review the arrangements for the President’s visit and stay. She instructed the officials to ensure proper coordination and make elaborate arrangements in a befitting manner.

According to an official release, the Police department was told to make adequate security, traffic, and bandobast arrangements. The Health, R&B, Municipal, Energy, and other line departments were also directed to make foolproof arrangements as per the blue book.

DGP Ravi Gupta, Special Chief Secretary Sunil Sharma, Secretary GAD V. Seshadri, Secretary Health S.A.M. Rizvi, senior police officers, and senior officials of line departments attended the meeting.

This will be Murmu’s second visit to Hyderabad for a southern sojourn since she was elected to the highest office in July last year.

The President stays at least once a year in Rashtrapati Nilayam and conducts official business from here.

Rashtrapati Nilayam

The building was constructed in 1860 as the country house of the British Resident at Secunderabad. After Hyderabad state acceded to India in 1948, it became the President’s retreat.

Mir Osman Ali Khan, then ruler of Hyderabad, officially handed over Rashtrapati Nilayam to the government on August 14, 1955. It became the third official residence of the President after Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi and Rashtrapati Nivas in Shimla.

Spread over 90 acres, the retreat’s premises comprise a sprawling landscaped garden, seasonal flowering plants, potted plants, natural cascading waterfalls, and seven different types of nutrition gardens.

The building has 20 rooms which include a dining hall and a movie theatre.

First President Babu Rajendra Prasad had stayed here in 1955 and since then every President visited Hyderabad for southern sojourn at least one week every year. In March this year, Rashtrapati Nilayam was thrown open to the public. However, it will remain shut during December for the public given the President’s annual sojourn.