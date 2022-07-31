Prez, PM congratulate Jeremy Lalrinnunga for bagging gold at CWG

New Delhi: The President and the Prime Minister on Sunday congratulated weightlifter, Jeremy Lalrinnunga on winning gold medal at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In a tweet President Droupadi Mumru said, “Congratulations, Jeremy Lalrinnunga for winning gold in Weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. Your self-belief despite injury during the event enabled you to create history & inspire millions.Your podium finish has filled Indians with pride. Wishing you more such moments of glory.”

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, in a tweet, said, “Our weightlifters continue to make India proud with their stupendous performances. Heartiest congratulations to @raltejeremy for bagging a gold medal in Men’s 67kg weightlifting competition at @birminghamcg22. My best wishes for his future endeavours.”

Congratulating Lalrinnunga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Our Yuva Shakti is creating history! Congratulations to @raltejeremy, who has won a Gold in his very first CWG and has set a phenomenal CWG record as well. At a young age he’s brought immense pride and glory. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours.”