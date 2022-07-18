Prez poll: 140 MLAs, two outstation legislators to vote in Kerala Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Monday will join the process of electing the new president of India.

There are 140 members in the Kerala Assembly and it’s a foregone conclusion that all the 140 members, which includes 99 legislators belonging to the ruling CPI-M led Left Democratic Front and the 41 members belonging to the Congress-led UDF, will vote for the joint opposition candidate Yaswanth Sinha, who was here to campaign recently.

The voting is being held at the third floor of the Assembly from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

However, apart from the 140 legislators, the Assembly polling booth will see two visitors casting their votes. Apna Dal legislator Neel Ratan Singh Patel representing the Sevapuri Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh is undergoing an ayurvedic treatment and hence will cast his vote for Draupadi Murmu, the candidate of the BJP-led NDA.

The other visitor is S. Gnanathiraviam, the Thirunelveli DMK Lok Sabha member. He is presently Covid positive and will be the last member to cast his vote here, around 5 p.m.

The Kerala votes will be packed in one box while the other two ballots will be put in separate boxes.