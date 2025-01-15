Price of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Alibaug property

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently came back to India after an extended tour in Australia. The couple has been spotted frequently traveling between Mumbai and Alibaug, where they’ve been preparing for a significant event.

A Special Ceremony at Their New Home

On January 15, 2025, the couple is hosting a Griha Pravesh, or housewarming ceremony, for their luxurious Alibaug villa. Videos have surfaced showing pooja items and a priest making their way to the venue, signaling the start of traditional rituals. The event will also include their children, Vamika and Akaay, as the family marks a new chapter in their lives.

A Home Valued at Rs 34 Crores

Their new Alibaug home is said to be valued at Rs 34 crores. This exclusive villa boasts high-end interiors, lush gardens, and a private swimming pool. Located in a prestigious neighborhood, it serves as a tranquil retreat for the family, away from the hustle of city life.

After celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary and ringing in the New Year with friends, this Griha Pravesh is a meaningful milestone for Anushka and Virat. It’s more than just a new residence—it’s the start of a fresh chapter filled with memorable family moments.