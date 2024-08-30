Price of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s new home next to Mannat

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are about to enter a new phase in their lives. The couple, who are expecting their first child in September 2024, have bought a luxurious new home in Mumbai and it has now become the talk of town for its price.

DeepVeer’s Stunning Sea-Facing Apartment

This new apartment is worth Rs 119 crore and is located in Bandra, right next to Shah Rukh Khan’s famous house, Mannat.

The new home is a sea-facing quadruplex, covering four floors of a high-rise building. It offers a massive 11,266 square feet of living space and an additional 1,300 square feet of a private patio. The apartment has spectacular views of the Arabian Sea, making it a perfect place for the couple to start their family. A video of their home is doing rounds on the internet. Check it out below.

Deepika Padukone’s Delivery Approaches

Ranveer and Deepika are planning to move into this new home once their baby arrives. DP’s due date is in September as revealed couple in an official Instagram post.

As Deepika gets ready to welcome her first child, she has made some changes to her work life. She has turned down an offer to join the third season of the popular series “The White Lotus.” According to a source, Deepika wants to be fully involved in raising her child and plans to be a hands-on mother without relying on nannies.

Even though Deepika is focusing on her family, she continues to work. She was recently seen in the movie “Kalki 2898 AD,” where she played the role of a pregnant woman. This role is now even more special to her as she prepares for the real-life arrival of her own child. While Deepika is expected to return for the film’s sequel, her priority will be her family.