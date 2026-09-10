Mumbai: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently treated fans to a series of intimate family portraits while celebrating their daughter Dua’s second birthday. While the adorable two-year-old naturally grabbed attention, Deepika’s stunning maternity look also became a major talking point online.

For the black-and-white photoshoot, the actress slipped into an elegant white lace ensemble that beautifully highlighted her baby bump. The fitted outfit belongs to the Kianna collection by Deme by Gabriella and carries a price tag of approximately Rs 48,823, excluding taxes and shipping.

The coordinated set combines delicate lace with stretch jersey, giving Deepika’s maternity look a soft yet striking finish. She kept her hair and makeup minimal, allowing the intricate outfit and her pregnancy glow to take centre stage.

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Ranveer complemented her in a relaxed white shirt and matching trousers. However, the sweetest frame featured little Dua standing between her parents and playfully hiding her face as they smiled at her.

Sharing the monochrome album, the couple wrote, “Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings.”

Deepika and Ranveer have largely kept their daughter away from the public eye, making the rare family portraits even more special for fans. Dua was born on September 8, 2024, and the couple is now preparing to welcome their second child.