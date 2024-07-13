Price of Deepika Padukone’s red Anarkali that she wore for Ambani wedding

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone, a name synonymous with grace and glamour, continues to captivate the world with her exquisite fashion choices and luxurious lifestyle. Always in the news, Deepika’s sartorial elegance has made her a global fashion icon, and her recent appearances have only reinforced her status.

On July 12th, Deepika, who is in her 3rd trimester, attended the highly anticipated Ambani wedding event, where her presence was nothing short of mesmerizing. Amidst the glitz and glamour of the star-studded affair, Deepika stood out, grabbing everyone’s attention in a stunning saree that highlighted her impeccable taste and sophisticated style.

Anarkali Set by Torani: A Fashion Statement

At the event, Deepika donned a beautiful Anarkali set by Torani, a brand known for its luxurious and intricate designs. This particular outfit, priced at a staggering Rs. 1,45,500, represents the lavishness and grandeur associated with Deepika’s wardrobe. The Anarkali set featured intricate embroidery, rich fabrics, and a timeless silhouette that perfectly complemented her elegance and poise.

Currently pregnant, Deepika’s maternity style has been the talk of the town. She effortlessly blends comfort with high fashion, setting new trends for expecting mothers everywhere. Her choice of the Anarkali set by Torani for the Ambani wedding event not only showcased her commitment to style but also highlighted how she continues to set fashion benchmarks, even during pregnancy.

Apart from “Kalki 2898 AD,” Deepika Padukone is also set to appear in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again,” alongside Ranveer Singh and other prominent actors. The movie is scheduled for a November release. Deepika and Ranveer, are expecting their first child in September.