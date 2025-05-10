Mumbai: It’s been almost a week since Shah Rukh Khan made his dazzling debut at the Met Gala, yet fans can’t stop raving about his royal presence. He wore a custom black outfit designed by Indian designer Sabyasachi. His look included high-waisted pants, a shiny silk shirt, a stylish black kamarbandh (waistband), and a long coat made from fine wool.

The buttons were special too – made from Japanese horn. His outfit was classy, bold, and full of personality.

A Watch Worth Rs. 21 Crore!

What really got people talking was the watch on his wrist. It was a Patek Philippe Grand Complication, one of the most expensive watches in the world, worth Rs. 21 crore (or $2.5 million). It was made from 18k white gold and decorated with 118 emeralds and 291 diamonds. The watch had two faces, many special features like moon phases and calendar displays, and could even chime the date! It’s not just a watch – it’s a masterpiece.

More Than Just a Watch

SRK didn’t stop at just the outfit and watch. He carried a gold Bengal Tiger Head Cane, filled with gems like sapphires and tourmalines. Around his neck, he wore a fancy custom necklace with a big letter “K” and “SRK” – made to match his unique style. These details made his look even more special and royal.

Designer Sabyasachi called him a “cinematic hero” and said SRK showed his stardom on a global stage. With this one appearance, Shah Rukh didn’t just attend the Met Gala—he owned it with his charm, fashion, and grace.