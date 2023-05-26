Price of Ranveer Singh's jacket in his latest film poster is...

Mumbai: Chunky jackets and trendy jewellery are the trend right now. These things, brought by celebrites, have been attracting people’s eyes.

This iconic piece of Amiri has just gotten to the attention of the public as Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh wears it in the highly anticipated film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ starring the talented Alia Bhatt.

What exactly is this renowned piece we’re talking about?

Yes, we’re talking about Ranveer Singh’s jacket in the latest poster for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ which was released on Karan Johar’s birthday by his team.

This jacket, however, is more than just a fashion statement; it is a sign of elegance and craftsmanship. The Amiri Chemist Star Trucker Jacket offers an unrivalled sense of sophistication and elegance, thanks to its rigorous attention to detail . Its distinctive design, which includes the iconic star emblem, immediately catches the eye and inspires conversation.

Now, let’s talk about the price. The Amiri Chemist Star Trucker Jacket costs a whopping Rs. 1.3L. Yes, you read that correctly! This one-of-a-kind masterpiece is not for the faint of heart, but rather for those who recognise the genuine value of unrivalled style, which we can only expect from Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar.

So, if you’re ready to embrace the pinnacle of fashion, the Amiri Chemist Star Trucker Jacket is the ideal choice for you. And we’ll have to wait and see what Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh have in store for us in the movie.