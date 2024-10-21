Price of Sonam Kapoor’s lavish outfit for Karwa Chauth 2024

Mumbai: Fashion lovers, brace yourselves because Sonam Kapoor has done it again! The 39-year-old actress, known for her impeccable sense of style, turned heads as she stepped out to celebrate Karwa Chauth.

Sonam made her way to her father Anil Kapoor’s house, where a grand celebration was underway, and as always, she stole the show with her unique fashion choice.

Instead of the traditional red and pink hues associated with Karwa Chauth, Sonam opted for a refreshing modern twist, donning a stunning mint green outfit worth Rs 85,000. The ensemble was a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary fashion, proving once again why Sonam is hailed as a true fashionista.

More About Sonam Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth Look

For her look, Sonam wore a saree-styled lehenga that featured a V-neck jacket blouse adorned with intricate embroidery, mirror work, and delicate floral motifs. The matching pleated skirt and long cape added to the overall elegance of the outfit. The ensemble was completed with a dupatta draped in a saree style.

Sonam Kapoor’s mint green outfit quickly went viral, with fans and fashion enthusiasts alike praising her for yet another showstopping appearance. Whether it’s on the red carpet or a festive celebration, Sonam continues to dominate the style scene, always bringing a fresh and innovative twist to ethnic fashion.